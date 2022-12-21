Mexican Army Arrests High-Ranking Leader of Jalisco New Generation Drug Cartel

UrduPoint.com

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Mexican army and security forces arrested on Tuesday a suspected drug lord of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, who was responsible for finances and arms purchases of the crime group.

According to local media, the arrested man is Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, a brother of the cartel's leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

"On December 20 this year, in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Jalisco, members of the Mexican Army and the National Guard, in coordination with the National Intelligence Centre and the Attorney General's Office, managed to arrest Antonio N, an alleged logistics operator, who was laundering the money of the criminal group from Jalisco," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the detained man had been responsible not only for money laundering and weapons purchases, but also coordination of force actions against competing crime groups.

The law enforcement agents have confiscated seven firearms, nine ammo magazines and a bag with what is possibly cocaine.

The Milenio newspaper reported that Antonio Oseguera Cervantes had already been detained in 2015, which had been instantly labeled as a serious blow to the crime syndicate's funds, however, later he had been released from detention. 

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a semi-militarized criminal group that controls the drug market in the states of Jalisco, Nayarit and Colima. The US Drug Enforcement Administration has offered $10 million to anyone, who will help arrest the leader of the organization.

