UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico City Subway To Pay Families Of Victims In Overpass Collapse $32,000 - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

Mexico City Subway to Pay Families of Victims in Overpass Collapse $32,000 - Mayor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The families of the 26 victims of the subway overpass collapse will receive $32,650 in insurance payments and another $2,500 from the government to cover immediate costs, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum stated on Saturday.

"The insurance policies for subway passengers provide for the payment of 350,000 pesos ($17,600) ... During negotiations with the subway, we decided that this amount is insufficient, so the payments were raised to 650,000 pesos," Sheinbaum said at a press conference, video of which was posted on her Twitter.

According to the mayor, social workers are currently working with the families of those killed or injured in the accident.

Those who live far from Mexico City are provided with transportation and accommodation in the capital, she added.

"All the families of the victims will receive an immediate payment of 50,000 pesos, 10,000 pesos were already paid and the remaining 40,000 will be transferred starting Monday," Sheinbaum stated.

On May 3, an overpass carrying a subway train collapsed in Mexico City, killing 26 people, 33 passengers were hospitalized. The investigation into the causes of the structural failure are ongoing. The government declared May 5-7 days of national mourning.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Twitter Mexico City May All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.