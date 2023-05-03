MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Mexico will lodge a diplomatic protest with the United States due to Washington's decision to increase next year's funding for Mexican non-governmental organizations vocally opposed to the acting authorities of the country, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

"We will lodge a diplomatic protest, because it was made public yesterday the the US intends to allocate more money to those non-governmental organizations, one of which is led by Luis Rubio, Mexico Evalua of the Reforma group. How does the US government plan to give money to an organization that openly opposes the duly constituted and legitimate democratic government?" Lopez Obrador said during a press conference.

Such actions on the US's part are considered "a violation of sovereignty and interventionism," he added.

"With all due respect, it will be a very hard task for the US to overcome the crisis it finds itself in, if it doesn't change its old policy.

It has to return to the good neighbor policy pursued once by President Roosevelt. It (the US) has examples of that. (It needs to) return to President Kennedy's Alliance for Progress, to respect for other nations, for nations' sovereignty. Instead, they continue to pursue the line of policy that was introduced in the early 19th century, the policy of Monroe," Lopez Obrador said.

Mexican mass media reported earlier this week that the US intends to increase the amount allocated via the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for support of civil society from $3.9 million to $5 million; for support of human rights, from $6.87 million to $ 10 million; for the global rule of law program, from $56 million to $60 million.