Mexico Will Not Purchase Russian Military Helicopters - Reports

USHUAIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Mexico decided not to purchase Russian military helicopters, El Universal newspaper reported, citing its sources in the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

On February 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Mexico was currently considering several proposals of Russia's state arms exporter, including on additional supplies of helicopters.

Earlier this week, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Hugo Rodriguez said that Washington might impose sanctions on Mexico in case of purchases of Russian military helicopters.