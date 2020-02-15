UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Will Not Purchase Russian Military Helicopters - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:30 AM

Mexico Will Not Purchase Russian Military Helicopters - Reports

USHUAIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Mexico decided not to purchase Russian military helicopters, El Universal newspaper reported, citing its sources in the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

On February 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Mexico was currently considering several proposals of Russia's state arms exporter, including on additional supplies of helicopters.

Earlier this week, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Hugo Rodriguez said that Washington might impose sanctions on Mexico in case of purchases of Russian military helicopters.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Mexico February

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

2 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

3 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

3 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

3 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.