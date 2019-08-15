UrduPoint.com
Microsoft Admits To Using Human Methods For Processing User Recordings

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US technology company microsoft Corporation has updated its privacy policy and other online pages to add that it uses human workers to process recordings made by users via its Cortana personal assistant and the Skype Translator service.

"Our processing of personal data for these purposes includes both automated and manual (human) methods of processing. Our automated methods often are related to and supported by our manual methods," the company's updated privacy statement read.

Moreover, FAQ pages about Skype Translator and Cortana have been updated to say that conversations captured by the services could be transcribed by the tech giant's employees and vendors.

Notably, Microsoft allows users to delete recordings made by the services via a special tool.

The company updated its policy in the wake of a scandal that erupted earlier in August, when the Motherboard tech news outlet reported that Microsoft contractors listened to Skype calls made via its translate function and voice commands recorded by Cortana.

Microsoft is the only tech giant who has not yet abandoned the use of human workers for transcribing users' recordings. Apple, Google and Facebook have recently suspended their use of human transcribers amid backlash over privacy concerns.

