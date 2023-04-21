UrduPoint.com

Militants Prepare Provocations In Syria's Idlib To Accuse Russian, Syrian Military- Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Militants Prepare Provocations in Syria's Idlib to Accuse Russian, Syrian Military- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Militants are preparing provocations to accuse the armed forces of Russia and Syria of unjustified use of weapons against civilians south of the Syrian city of Idlib, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"According to information received by the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides from residents of settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the settlement of Deir-Sunbol (26 kilometers south of Idlib), field commanders of illegal armed formations are preparing provocations to accuse the armed forces of Syria and Russia of unjustified use of weapons against civilians," Gurinov told a briefing.

Over the past day the Turkistan Islamic Party and the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (both banned in Russia) carried out five attacks on positions of government troops in the Idlib de-escalation zone ” one in Aleppo province, one in Latakia province, and three in Idlib province, the official added. 

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkistan Idlib Aleppo From Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

19 minutes ago
 Parliament supreme institution of country: Ministe ..

Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ..

15 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

34 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

34 minutes ago
 Crackdown against public transport vehicles chargi ..

Crackdown against public transport vehicles charging extra fares

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.