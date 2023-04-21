MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Militants are preparing provocations to accuse the armed forces of Russia and Syria of unjustified use of weapons against civilians south of the Syrian city of Idlib, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"According to information received by the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides from residents of settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the settlement of Deir-Sunbol (26 kilometers south of Idlib), field commanders of illegal armed formations are preparing provocations to accuse the armed forces of Syria and Russia of unjustified use of weapons against civilians," Gurinov told a briefing.

Over the past day the Turkistan Islamic Party and the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (both banned in Russia) carried out five attacks on positions of government troops in the Idlib de-escalation zone ” one in Aleppo province, one in Latakia province, and three in Idlib province, the official added.