Militants, White Helmets Preparing New Chemical Provocation In Syria - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Militants, White Helmets Preparing New Chemical Provocation in Syria - Russian Military

Militants and White Helmets are preparing a new provocation to accuse the Syrian authorities of the use of chemical weapons against the civilian population, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, commander of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Militants and White Helmets are preparing a new provocation to accuse the Syrian authorities of the use of chemical weapons against the civilian population, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, commander of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said Monday.

"According to information received by the Center from local residents and detained members of illegal armed groups, members of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets arrived in Alleppo and Idlib provinces under protection of militants from the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham terrorist group [banned in Russia], delivering containers that are, presumably, filled with gaseous chlorine," Borenkov said at a daily briefing.

According to the general, it is a clear indication that terrorists are preparing a new chemical provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Its goal is to accuse the Syrian authorities of using chemical weapons against civilians," Borenkov stressed.

The general also said that terrorists have set up at least two laboratories in Idlib province producing combat chemical agents. He emphasized that these labs are staffed with specialists trained in Europe.

