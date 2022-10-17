UrduPoint.com

Military Plane Crash In Russia's Yeysk Kills Three People - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Military Plane Crash in Russia's Yeysk Kills Three People - Official

The number of people killed after a military plane crashed in Russia's Yeysk on Monday increased to three, Anna Minkova, the deputy governor of the Krasnodar Territory, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The number of people killed after a military plane crashed in Russia's Yeysk on Monday increased to three, Anna Minkova, the deputy governor of the Krasnodar Territory, said.

"Three people have died," Minkova wrote on her Telegram page.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that two people died on the ground after the plane crashed during a training flight.

