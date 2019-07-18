UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minibus With Migrants Overturns In Turkey Killing 15: Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Minibus with migrants overturns in Turkey killing 15: report

Fifteen people were killed and 28 wounded after a minibus carrying migrants overturned in eastern Turkey on Thursday, the private news agency DHA reported

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Fifteen people were killed and 28 wounded after a minibus carrying migrants overturned in eastern Turkey on Thursday, the private news agency DHA reported.

Women and children figured among the victims and their nationalities were not known. Police and ambulance services were rushed to the scene in Van province near the Iranian border, DHA reported, adding that they had entered Turkey illegally.

The death toll was initially reported to be 14 but Van governor Emin Bilmez was quoted by DHA later saying the death toll had risen to 15.

Images in Turkish media showed the damaged minibus in a field with several rescue workers tending to the injured in Ozalp district close to the border with Iran.

The agency reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle but there was no immediate details on the cause of the accident which took place at 0900 GMT.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Governor Iran Turkey Driver Vehicle Van Border Media

Recent Stories

Senate body lauds Bukhari's services for Overseas ..

3 minutes ago

Tianjin customs sees more ornamental animals into ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) formulates monso ..

55 seconds ago

ICJ verdict acknowledged India is a terrorist sta ..

57 seconds ago

China's civil aviation fleet exceed 3,700

59 seconds ago

HEC increases urgent degree attestation fee to Rs5 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.