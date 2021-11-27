Moderna Says to Rapidly Advance Omicron-Specific Booster Candidate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) American pharmaceutical company Moderna said on Friday it plans to rapidly advance work to produce a booster shot that will specifically protect against the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

"Moderna will rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate," the company said in a press release.

Moderna said the combination of mutations represents a significant potential risk to accelerate the diminishing of natural and vaccine-induced immunity.