Modernized Strategic Missile Carrier Tu-160M Made Maiden Flight - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The first modernized strategic missile carrier Tu-160M made its maiden 30-minute flight on Wednesday, Rostec told reporters.

"On January 12, from the airfield of the Kazan Aviation Plant ... the first modernized Tu-160M strategic missile carrier made its first flight. The flight took place at an altitude of 600 meters and lasted about 30 minutes," the state corporation said.

During the flight, Rostec said, the crew of test pilots performed maneuvers to check the stability and controllability of the aircraft in the air.

The program of reproduction of Tu-160 aircraft in the modernized form Tu-160M was launched by the decision of the Russian president. The aircraft retains its appearance, but is created on a new technological base using digital technologies.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that the full production cycle of the Tu-160 had been restored, but already in the M modification, using modernized engines, modernized aircraft control systems, navigation systems, and weapons control systems.

"Today we see significant prospects for the Tu-160 platform, further development will make it possible to use it for new types of weapons, including promising ones," the minister said.

According to him, the modernization of the Kazan Aviation Plant played an important role in restoring the production of the unique aircraft.

"The fundamental importance of today's event is that the new machine has been completely rebuilt from scratch. The systems and equipment in the new machine have been updated and modernized by 80%," UAC General Director Yuri Slyusar said.