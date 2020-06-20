UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Office Rejects 'Mischievous Interpretations' Of Statement On India-China Border Row

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:41 PM

Modi's Office Rejects 'Mischievous Interpretations' of Statement on India-China Border Row

The office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a statement dismissing "mischievous interpretations" of his earlier remarks regarding the deadly border flareup with China

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a statement dismissing "mischievous interpretations" of his earlier remarks regarding the deadly border flareup with China.

Earlier in the day, Modi's political rival, parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter that Modi has "surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression." According to Gandhi, the prime minister's Friday address to the All-Party Meeting did not clarify where and why the Indian soldiers were killed if Modi insisted that Indian territory was not breached.

"Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister at the All-Party Meeting (APM) yesterday," Modi's office said.

The statement went on to clarify Modi's words, explaining that the fight in the Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers died, successfully foiled Chinese attempts to build structures on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control.

"The Prime Minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC� pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces. The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures," the statement went on to say.

Without mentioning Gandhi or any others by name, the statement went on to lament the politicians' comments.

"At a time when our brave soldiers are defending our borders, it is unfortunate that an unnecessary controversy is being created to lower their morale... We are confident that the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda," Modi's office said.

The confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers high up in the desolate Himalayas on Monday was the deadliest confrontation between the two countries in nearly 60 years. Since firearms are prohibited by the two as a confidence-building measure, the fight reportedly involved fists and stones.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister China Twitter Narendra Modi Died Border Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs frontline heroes vow to continue sel ..

27 minutes ago

Dist admin fully alert to handle possible flood th ..

55 seconds ago

PPP Chairman emphasizes importance of unity during ..

57 seconds ago

Diamer-Bhasha Dam a world class mega-hydro project ..

58 seconds ago

Russia May Start Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in ..

1 minute ago

Over 9305 violations of SOPs, health guidelines no ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.