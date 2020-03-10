UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova Bans Foreigners From COVID-19-Affected Countries From Arriving In Chisinau Airport

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

Moldova Bans Foreigners From COVID-19-Affected Countries From Arriving in Chisinau Airport

Moldova has prohibited foreign nationals coming from countries with registered coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases from arriving in Chisinau International Airport from March 11 to March 31, the country's minister of economy and infrastructure, Anatol Usatii, said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Moldova has prohibited foreign nationals coming from countries with registered coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases from arriving in Chisinau International Airport from March 11 to March 31, the country's minister of economy and infrastructure, Anatol Usatii, said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Moldovan Health Ministry reported its first COVID-19 case. A woman who returned from Italy tested positive for the virus.

"The draft decision on introducing restrictions on air traffic with countries where coronavirus is registered provides for the following: air operators must not allow the boarding of citizens countries other than Moldova, except for foreigners with a residence permit in the republic, who arrive in Moldova with or without transit from Italy, China, Iran and South Korea.

The decision is in force from March 11 to March 31," Usatii said at a National Emergency Public Health Commission meeting.

To date, the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 114,000, with over 4,000 fatalities. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Iran China Traffic Chisinau Italy South Korea Moldova March December Women From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

20 minutes ago

SIARA receives 242 nominations from 52 countries

21 minutes ago

Haris Rauf returns to Lahore Qalandars’ squad

40 minutes ago

Du collaborates with Ministry of Education to supp ..

1 hour ago

Spain suspends air traffic from Italy over coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.