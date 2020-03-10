Moldova Bans Foreigners From COVID-19-Affected Countries From Arriving in Chisinau Airport

Moldova has prohibited foreign nationals coming from countries with registered coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases from arriving in Chisinau International Airport from March 11 to March 31, the country's minister of economy and infrastructure, Anatol Usatii, said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Moldova has prohibited foreign nationals coming from countries with registered coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases from arriving in Chisinau International Airport from March 11 to March 31, the country's minister of economy and infrastructure, Anatol Usatii, said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Moldovan Health Ministry reported its first COVID-19 case. A woman who returned from Italy tested positive for the virus.

"The draft decision on introducing restrictions on air traffic with countries where coronavirus is registered provides for the following: air operators must not allow the boarding of citizens countries other than Moldova, except for foreigners with a residence permit in the republic, who arrive in Moldova with or without transit from Italy, China, Iran and South Korea.

The decision is in force from March 11 to March 31," Usatii said at a National Emergency Public Health Commission meeting.

To date, the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 114,000, with over 4,000 fatalities. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.