Moldovan Prime Minister Plans on Visiting Russia in Coming Weeks - President Dodon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Moldova's Prime Minister Maia Sandu plans to visit Russia in the coming weeks, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said, adding that contacts on different levels between the two countries' governments have been steadily improving.

In early August, Dodon recommended that Sandu visited Moscow at the invitation of her counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, to discuss bilateral relations.

"In the coming weeks, [Moldovan] Prime Minister [Maia Sandu] is planning on paying a working or official visit to [Russia]," Dodon said in an interview with the Russian Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Dodon added that Moldova-Russia contacts, which were previously maintained only on high levels, were now being established and supported on various inter-governmental levels.

The Moldovan president added that these contacts were a positive sign that supported business growth in both countries, noting that in the first six month of 2019, Moldova's trade with Russia showed positive signs.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau became strained after the ratification of the EU Association Agreement several years back, according to which Moldova completely opened its market for European goods, which caused Russia to introduce a temporary ban on some types of goods from Moldova.

Nevertheless, Moldovan officials, including Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, have been expressing Chisinau's intention to normalize relations with Moscow.