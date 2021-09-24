Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced on Friday her official visit to Brussels, scheduled for the coming Monday or Tuesday, to enlist support from the European Union for implementation of her governmental program

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced on Friday her official visit to Brussels, scheduled for the coming Monday or Tuesday, to enlist support from the European Union for implementation of her governmental program.

"On Monday-Tuesday, I am leaving for Brussels to submit the governmental program and get support for its implementation including receiving additional benefits for our citizens. For example, I mean joining the European roaming net, investment attraction, discussion of the financial aid package to restore the Moldovan economy," Gavrilita told the Moldova radio station.

The prime minister also stated that in the Belgian capital she will meet with various European Commission and European Parliament members.

In June, the European Commission came up with a plan to revive the economy of Moldova, under which up to 600 million euro ($702.63 million) is to be raised in three years. The main condition for the financial support is the reforms-oriented policy of the government. Gavrilita is set to demonstrate to the European Commission the eagerness of the post-Soviet country to meet the conditions.