Moldova's Sandu To Start 2-Day Visit To Germany On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:32 PM

Moldovan President Maia Sandu will embark on her working trip to Germany on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, trade and economic ties, as well as regional developments with senior German officials, the presidential press service said on Monday

"Sandu will pay an official visit to Berlin on May 19-20 at the invitation of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to give an impetus to bilateral relations between the countries," the press service said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Sandu will hold talks with Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

She will also take part in hearings on Moldova at the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs and meet with members of the Bundestag along with other senior officials.

Sandu intends to discuss the issues of bilateral relations, the political and security situation in the country and in the region, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic cooperation, in her first visit to Germany since she won the November presidential election.

