Monthly Passenger Flow on Russia-Finland Border Tops 100,000 1st Time Since 2020- Helsinki

(@imziishan)

The flow of passengers on the border between Finland and Russia per month has surpassed 100,000 in October for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a representative of Finnish Border Guard told Sputnik on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The flow of passengers on the border between Finland and Russia per month has surpassed 100,000 in October for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a representative of Finnish Border Guard told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The figure marks a 67% increase compared to October 2020 when as many as 61,953 people crossed the border between the two countries.

"In October 2021, the total number of crossings was 103,852. All of them were along the land border.

The largest number of people passed through the Vaalimaa border checkpoints (Torfyanovka on the Russian side) � 36,814, as well as Nuijamaa (Brusnichnoye) � 30,182," the official said.

In total, 770,354 people have crossed the border since the beginning of the year, the representative added.

The movement across the land border has been restricted by both the Russian and Finnish authorities as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The border has been closed to tourists since March 2020.