More Blackouts Ahead As Lebanon Generators Starved Of Fuel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:48 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The owners of private generators that provide a vital backup to Lebanon's decrepit power grid warned Wednesday of their own cuts due to lack of fuel as the country's economic crisis deepens.

The national network run by Electricit du Liban is prone to blackouts and in some areas only manages to provide power for two hours a day.

That forces many Lebanese to pay a separate bill for a backup from neighbourhood generators run by private firms.

With the Lebanese economy facing its crisis in a generation and the Currency in freefall, private suppliers have warned they are struggling to secure enough fuel to keep running.

The crisis is so acute that on Wednesday the lights went out in a building belonging to the foreign ministry, forcing employees to stop work, Lebanese media reported.

