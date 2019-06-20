UrduPoint.com
More Than Half Of Republicans Embarrassed By What Trump Says - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:20 AM

More Than Half of Republicans Embarrassed by What Trump Says - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) More than half of Republicans in the United States get embarrassed or confused by US President Donald Trump's rhetoric, a PEW Research Center poll revealed.

"A 59% majority of Republicans and Republican leaners say they often or sometimes feel concerned by what Trump says. About half also say they are at least sometimes embarrassed (53%) and confused (47%) by Trump's statements," a press release accompanying the poll said on Wednesday. "By contrast, large majorities of Republicans say they often or sometimes feel hopeful (79%), entertained (78%), informed and happy (76%) and other positive sentiments in response to the things Trump says."

The poll pointed out that Democrats "overwhelmingly have negative reactions to Trump's statements."

"No more than about 10% of Democrats express any positive feelings toward what Trump says, with two exceptions: 17% say they are often or sometimes informed, while 35% are at least sometimes entertained," the release said.

The poll went on to say that most Americans feel various negative sentiments over Trump's talking such as concern, confusion, embarrassment and exhaustion.

"Positive feelings about Trump's comments are less widespread. Fewer than half say they often or sometimes feel informed, hopeful, excited and happy about what the president says. A 54% majority says they at least sometimes feel entertained by what Trump says, the highest percentage expressing a positive sentiment," the PEW Research Center added.

On Tuesday, Trump officially launched his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

More 20 contenders seek the Democratic Party's presidential nomination to compete against Trump in the 2020 election. Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld has said he will challenge Trump for the Republican Party nomination.

