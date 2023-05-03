(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) China has an unbiased position and understands the reasons of the situation in Ukraine, Moscow appreciates Beijing's readiness to contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis through political and diplomatic means, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in April, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, who was the former Chinese Ambassador to Russia, will head the country's delegation to Kiev and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of crisis in Ukraine.

"We proceed from the fact that China not only has an unbiased position on the Ukrainian crisis, but also perfectly understands the causes and essence of what is happening," Zakharova said.

Moscow appreciates Beijing's readiness to contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the diplomat added.

"We highly appreciate the sincere willingness of our Chinese friends to contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis through political and diplomatic means," Zakharova concluded.