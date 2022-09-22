Moscow Bans 87 Canadian Citizens From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Moscow banned 87 Canadian citizens from entering Russia in response to anti-Russian sanctions by Ottawa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In response to the periodically imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the Justin Trudeau ruling regime in Canada, which have affected government officials at all levels, including regional ones, journalists, cultural figures and ordinary Russians who do not suit official Ottawa, entry into Russia is closed for 87 Canadian citizens," the ministry said in a statement.

Among them are the heads of provinces and territories, the military, heads of companies "supplying the Kiev neo-Nazi regime with weapons and dual-use technologies, and activists of pro-Bandera structures," it said

"Taking into account that the Canadian sanctions list, apparently, will expand, new announcements will follow from the Russian side about the 'listing' of Canadian citizens. We proceed from the principle of reciprocity," the ministry concluded.