Moscow Believes Bilateral Consultations With Prague Needed to Settle Differences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Moscow believes that it is necessary to hold consultations with the Czech Republic as soon as possible to discuss the pressing bilateral matters, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The Russian side has initially put forward an initiative to hold such consultations to resolve the emerging problems in our bilateral relations. Our ambassador to Prague has long ago been granted the needed powers, we have repeatedly briefed our partners on the matter officially, we have been publicly calling on the Czech Republic to boost dialogue," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman confirmed Moscow's readiness for dialogue at the level of deputy foreign ministers, noting that this meeting was unlikely to be held soon due to the global epidemiological situation.

"This is why we are calling on our Czech colleagues to start consultations at the level of authorized persons as soon as possible," Zakharova added.