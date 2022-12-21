UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls EU Decision On Visas For Residents Of New Russian Regions 'Segregation'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Moscow Calls EU Decision on Visas for Residents of New Russian Regions 'Segregation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday accused the European Union of adopting inhumane sanctions and "a policy of segregation" due to a decision not to grant Schengen visas to Russian citizens living in the country's newly joined regions and Crimea.

On December 8, the Council of the European Union decided not to recognize Russia's foreign passports issued in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Sevastopol and Crimea, as well as the breakaway states of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The decision will go into effect on Thursday, December 22.

"Such a policy of segregation is nothing more than direct interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, once again demonstrating the European Union's true hostile intentions toward our country and its citizens," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.

The spokeswoman added that most EU member states refused to accept foreign passports issued to Russian citizens living in Crimea and Sevastopol even before the start of the country's special military operation in Ukraine.

"From now on, this discriminatory practice, which grossly violates international law, has become part of the legislation of the European Union and the associated states of the Schengen area ” Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland," Zakharova said.

In particular, the EU's policy violates the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, certain provisions of the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the bloc's obligations to ensure freedom of movement in accordance with the 1975 Helsinki Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, according to Zakharova.

"As conceived by the authors of this policy, Russian citizens must be 'punished' for their democratic choice in favor of Russia. The inhumanity of these visa 'sanctions' is in the fact that they are introduced on a collective basis and are aimed at creating deliberately biased conditions for the consideration of visa files," the spokeswoman said.

At the same time, recent years have showed that sanctions pressure and discrimination cannot change the will of people who have made "an unambiguous and irrevocable decision to return to their homeland," Zakharova added.

"The real result of these short-sighted actions will be the further loss by the European Union of its weight in international affairs. For our part, we will continue to use all available opportunities to protect the interests of our citizens and ensure their legal rights," she said.

From September 23-27, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums and voted for the accession to Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Norway European Union Helsinki Vladimir Putin Same Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Iceland Switzerland Liechtenstein September December Visa All From Weight

Recent Stories

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

6 minutes ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

36 minutes ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

3 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

4 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.