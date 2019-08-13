UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow City Court Obliges Election Commission To Register Opposition Candidate Mitrokhin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

Moscow City Court Obliges Election Commission to Register Opposition Candidate Mitrokhin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Moscow City Court canceled the district election commission's decision to deny registration to opposition candidate Sergey Mitrokhin to run in the election to the Moscow City Duma and obliged the commission to register him as a candidate, the court told Sputnik.

Mitrokhin previously appealed the decision of the district election commission, which refused to register his candidacy in the 43rd district. The Moscow City Election Commission upheld the complaint.

"The Moscow City Court canceled the decision of the district election commission on refusal to register [Mitrokhin] as a candidate, obliged the district election commission... to register Sergey Mitrokhin as a parliamentary candidate," the court said.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Election Commission Of Pakistan Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

4 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

11 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.