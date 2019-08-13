Moscow City Court Obliges Election Commission to Register Opposition Candidate Mitrokhin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Moscow City Court canceled the district election commission's decision to deny registration to opposition candidate Sergey Mitrokhin to run in the election to the Moscow City Duma and obliged the commission to register him as a candidate, the court told Sputnik.

Mitrokhin previously appealed the decision of the district election commission, which refused to register his candidacy in the 43rd district. The Moscow City Election Commission upheld the complaint.

"The Moscow City Court canceled the decision of the district election commission on refusal to register [Mitrokhin] as a candidate, obliged the district election commission... to register Sergey Mitrokhin as a parliamentary candidate," the court said.