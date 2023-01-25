UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expecting To Hold Next Russia-Angola Meeting In Late April In Luanda - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LUANDA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russia is expecting to hold the next meeting of the Russia-Angola intergovernmental commission in late April in Luanda to discuss trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation as well as space, energy and geology, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Lavrov arrived in Angola as part of a tour across Sub-Saharan Africa.

"The main result is our confidence in the necessity to give priority to trade and economic cooperation, and, first of all, in preparation for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation. Promising areas of cooperation include geology, mining, energy, telecommunications, information technology, space, and the agro-industrial complex.

We expect the commission meeting to take place in Luanda in late April," Lavrov said after the talks with his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio.

In 2019, Moscow initiated the Russia-Africa format of summits to ramp up cooperation with the continent and individual countries. The first summit took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019 and was co-hosted by Egypt. Participants outlined priority areas for economic cooperation with measurable goals for the coming years in areas such as security, trade, cooperation within international platforms, science, technology and culture.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum will take place from July 26-29.

