THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Moscow expects that the District Court of The Hague will thoroughly study and take into account information provided by Russia's Almaz-Antey arms industry company in the MH17 crash case, as well as the defense ministry's declassified documents, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Without anticipating the outcome of the trial, we still expect that information provided by the Russian concern [Almaz-Antey] will be carefully studied by the court and taken into account when making the ruling," Shulgin said.

Russia also hopes that the court will take note of other materials previously transferred, including Primary radar data and declassified documents of the Russian Defense Ministry, according to which the missile that allegedly shot down the Malaysian Boeing was transferred to a military unit in Ukraine back in 1986 and never returned to Russia, the ambassador added.