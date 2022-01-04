MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry described Kosovo naming a Russian staff member at the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) persona non grata as an arbitrary behavior and hoped that the United Nations would give a harsh response to the incident.

"We are expecting that Pristina's arbitrary actions will receive a categorical pushback from the UN leadership," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

According to the statement, Moscow views Kosovo's actions as part of provocations to aggravate interethnic relations in the region as well as discredit the international organization and Russia's presence in the Balkans.

The ministry also condemned all attempts to limit the UN mission's activity in Kosovo or even push it out.

"We are calling on the UNMIK and Kosovo Force to provide security for Russian and all other employees of the UN mission within their authority under the stated UNSC resolution," the statement read.