Moscow Paralyzed by Huge Traffic Jams in Depth of Night Over Heavy Snowfall - Yandex

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Moscow is facing huge traffic jams at 4:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on Saturday because of the heavy snowfall, the traffic monitoring service of the Yandex company shows.

Yandex is currently putting the city's traffic jams at 8 out of 10, while under normal conditions the streets of the Russian capital are absolutely free at this time.

The European part of Russia is currently facing the Volker cyclone, which brought low temperatures and the record snowfall that caused significant traffic problems and mass cancellation of flights.