DIG Seeks Report On Gas Cylinder Explosion In Bhitt Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 10:57 PM

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad has called for a report on the gas cylinder blast incident in district Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad has called for a report on the gas cylinder blast incident in district Matiari.

According to a spokesman, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo has taken serious notice of the explosion at a LPG cylinder shop within the jurisdiction of Bhitt Shah police station in district Matiari.

He sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Matiari in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that six people were injured as a result of the explosion at the LPG shop in the Bhit Shah area of Matiari district.

