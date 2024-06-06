DIG seeks report on gas cylinder explosion in Bhitt Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad has called for a report on the gas cylinder blast incident in district Matiari

According to a spokesman, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo has taken serious notice of the explosion at a LPG cylinder shop within the jurisdiction of Bhitt Shah police station in district Matiari.

He sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Matiari in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that six people were injured as a result of the explosion at the LPG shop in the Bhit Shah area of Matiari district.