2 Labourers Die, 3 Injure In Nishtar-II Wall Collapse Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 11:29 PM
Two labourers died while another three sustained injuries when the under-construction wall of Nishtar-II Hospital collapsed as a result of a window storm on Thursday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two labourers died while another three sustained injuries when the under-construction wall of Nishtar-II Hospital collapsed as a result of a window storm on Thursday.
Nishtar-II Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Saima Batool, told this news agency that all five labourers belonged to Mahmood Kot of Muzaffargarh and were aged between 18-25 years. and they were working on the wall when the incident took place.
She stated that when the storm blew, they took cover of the under-construction wall, which suddenly came down, which resulted in their deaths and injuries.
the dead were identified as Asad Abbas and Alamdar Hussain, while M. Javid, Shakir and Moazzam were wounded, the MS said, and added that Moazzam was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in critical condition and later on got stable. The labourers were working on the last part of the wall when it fell down suddenly, Dr Saima concluded.
