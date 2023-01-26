UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Arrival Of EU Representatives To Armenia Will Aggravate Situation In Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Moscow Says Arrival of EU Representatives to Armenia Will Aggravate Situation in Region

The appearance of the EU representatives in Armenia's border regions under the recently established mission can only create the geopolitical confrontation in the area and exacerbate tensions between Yerevan and Baku, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The appearance of the EU representatives in Armenia's border regions under the recently established mission can only create the geopolitical confrontation in the area and exacerbate tensions between Yerevan and Baku, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Monday, the EU foreign ministers agreed to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) to help stabilize the border areas, build confidence and normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku. The mission will carry out routine patrols and submit situation reports, which should strengthen the EU's understanding of the situation on the ground.

"The appearance in Armenia's border regions of representatives of the European Union, which has reborn into an appendage of the United States and NATO, and pursues a confrontational policy in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) space, can only bring the geopolitical confrontation to the region and exacerbate existing contradictions," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the EU attempts to gain a foothold in Armenia and oust Russia's mediation efforts could damage the fundamental interests of Armenians and Azerbaijanis in their aspirations to return to the peaceful development of the region.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as the Russian border guards serving on the Armenian borders, are a key factor in stability and security in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that they would respond to the actions of the EU mission, taking into account the development of the situation.

"We record that Yerevan preferred to make a choice in favor of the EU, without bringing the work on the direction of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) mission to its logical end. If the Armenian allies remain interested in using the potential of the CSTO, its mission can be quickly deployed in Armenia," the statement read.

The South Caucasus is considered one of the most conflict-ridden regions across the globe, primarily due to the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh). In September 2022, the world saw new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh � the most serious escalation since the 2020 events.

The situation exacerbated in December, when the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani district, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the corridor's blockade violates the ceasefire declaration brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The document delegated control of the Lachin corridor to Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. In late December, Pashinyan alleged that the peacekeepers did not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the corridor.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Russia European Union Road Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan United States September December Border 2020

Recent Stories

Arab, foreign ambassadors delegation visits herita ..

Arab, foreign ambassadors delegation visits heritage, tourist attractions and ev ..

21 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability will help accelerate UAE&#0 ..

Year of Sustainability will help accelerate UAE&#039;s transition towards a gree ..

21 minutes ago
 Imperial Oil to Invest $560Mln in Сanada's Larges ..

Imperial Oil to Invest $560Mln in Сanada's Largest Renewable Diesel Facility

2 minutes ago
 RTO continues operations against tax evaders

RTO continues operations against tax evaders

2 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Neither France nor allies at war with Russia: fore ..

Neither France nor allies at war with Russia: foreign ministry

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.