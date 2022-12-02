UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says US Involved In Preparing 'Chemical Provocations' In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Moscow has information that contractors from the United States are helping to prepare "chemical provocations" in Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said on Friday.

The envoy noted that at the current session of the OPCW member countries, the Russian side provided information about "contractors who help Ukrainian nationalists in these chemical preparations." According to Shulgin, the contract workers in question are from Nevada.

"But the Americans dismiss all this, they say that this is disinformation from the Russian side... They say that they are honest and noble humanitarians," the diplomat said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

