Moscow Slams 'unacceptable Israeli' Strikes On Syria
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Moscow on Friday condemned what it said were "completely unacceptable" Israeli strikes on Syria, after a war monitor said the latest air assault had killed more than 40 people
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Moscow on Friday condemned what it said were "completely unacceptable" Israeli strikes on Syria, after a war monitor said the latest air assault had killed more than 40 people.
Russia is Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's key international backer and intervened on his behalf in a bloody civil war.
"Such aggressive actions against the Syrian Arab Republic, which constitute a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and the basic norms of international law, are categorically unacceptable," Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
"We strongly condemn these provocative acts of force, which carry extremely dangerous consequences in terms of a sharp deterioration of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," she added.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said Friday that Israeli air strikes on the country's north had killed 36 soldiers and six Hezbollah fighters.
Contacted by AFP from Jerusalem, the Israeli military said it would "not comment on reports in the foreign media".
Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria since civil war there broke out in 2011. It has targeted army positions as well as Iran-backed fighters including Hezbollah, an ally of Damascus and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The strikes have increased since Israel's war with Hamas began on October 7, and Friday's was the second such attack in 24 hours.
Recent Stories
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception
387 traders fined in Shaheed Benazirabad division for violating price list
More Stories From World
-
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon23 minutes ago
-
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence57 minutes ago
-
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive57 minutes ago
-
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre57 minutes ago
-
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception1 hour ago
-
Huge crane ready to clear Baltimore bridge debris1 hour ago
-
Family of US reporter jailed in Russia vows to keep fighting1 hour ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise1 hour ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise1 hour ago
-
China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum3 hours ago
-
Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russian air attack3 hours ago
-
China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boundary issues but Jaishankar says 'won't compromise'3 hours ago