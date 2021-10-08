UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Formulate, Implement Responses To NATO Actions Against Russian Permanent Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia will formulate and implement retaliation measures to the actions by NATO that target the staff of the Russian permanent mission to the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Wednesday, NATO said that accreditation have been withdrawn for 8 members of the Russian mission, "who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers." Moscow vowed to respond to the move.

"Some kind of response measures, in the form in which they will best suit our interests, will be formulated and implemented," Peskov told reporters.

"NATO is not an instrument of cooperation, it is not an instrument of interaction. It is a bloc that is generally anti-Russian. This is how we perceive it, and this our perception is clearly confirmed by the actions of this bloc," he said, adding that the alliance narrows opportunities for dialogue with Moscow.

