Moscow to Fully Switch to Electric Buses by 2025 - Trade Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The bus fleet in Moscow will become fully electric by 2025, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"Moscow, for example, is the number one city in Europe in terms of the number of electric buses.

There are 600 units already, and colleagues plan to increase their fleet, there will be only electric buses on city routes by 2025," Manturov told the RBC tv channel.

Mosgortrans, a state-owned company operating bus and electric bus networks, said in May that the number of electric buses in the capital would reach 1,000 by the end of the year. The number of routes served by electric buses is set to increase from 45 to 70 by that time.

Electric buses have been operating in the Russian capital since September 2018.