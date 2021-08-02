UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Fully Switch To Electric Buses By 2025 - Trade Minister

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:06 PM

Moscow to Fully Switch to Electric Buses by 2025 - Trade Minister

The bus fleet in Moscow will become fully electric by 2025, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The bus fleet in Moscow will become fully electric by 2025, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"Moscow, for example, is the number one city in Europe in terms of the number of electric buses.

There are 600 units already, and colleagues plan to increase their fleet, there will be only electric buses on city routes by 2025," Manturov told the RBC tv channel.

Mosgortrans, a state-owned company operating bus and electric bus networks, said in May that the number of electric buses in the capital would reach 1,000 by the end of the year. The number of routes served by electric buses is set to increase from 45 to 70 by that time.

Electric buses have been operating in the Russian capital since September 2018.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Company May September 2018 TV From Industry

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd August 2021

6 minutes ago
 Lower albedo drives glacier melting on Qinghai-Tib ..

Lower albedo drives glacier melting on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau: study

46 seconds ago
 REVIEW - Pro-Bolsonaro Protesters Across Brazil Ra ..

REVIEW - Pro-Bolsonaro Protesters Across Brazil Rally for Paper Ballots in 2022 ..

47 seconds ago
 Fire in Rhodes Under Control as Greece Continues t ..

Fire in Rhodes Under Control as Greece Continues to Fight Extreme Heat

48 seconds ago
 Twitter reacts as Mahira Khan returns to small scr ..

Twitter reacts as Mahira Khan returns to small screen

8 minutes ago
 Foreign students treasure internship at NUST; depa ..

Foreign students treasure internship at NUST; depart with memories for a lifetim ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.