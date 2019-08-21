Moscow to Host Russia-Mozambique Business Forum on Wednesday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Russia-Mozambique business forum will be held on Wednesday at the World Trade Center in Moscow.

The event will take place as part of the ongoing visit of President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi to Russia, who is expected to attend the forum.

The forum is organized by the embassy of Mozambique in Russia and the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The participants of the event will discuss business and investment climate of Mozambique, promising areas of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and opportunities for implementing joint projects. The leaders of more than 30 companies from Mozambique will present the whole range of industries, including construction, energy, oil and gas, automotive industry, agriculture, healthcare, logistics and others.