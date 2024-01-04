Open Menu

'Multiple Gunshot Victims' In Iowa School Shooting: Sheriff

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 11:33 PM

A shooting on Thursday at a high school in the midwestern US state of Iowa left "multiple gunshot victims," local authorities said, adding the incident was over but without confirming if anyone had been killed

"We're still unclear exactly how many are injured or what the extent of those are, but we're working on that right now. There is no further danger to the public," Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante told reporters after the shooting at the Perry High School.

Broadcaster ABC reported that at least one person died, without indicating if that was the shooter.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 am local time (1330 GMT), Infante said, and triggered the response of local, state and Federal authorities.

Perry is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) from the state capital, Des Moines.

Video and photos from the scene published by local media showed a large police presence.

The school day hadn't started at the time of the shooting, Infante said, and there were "very few students and faculty in the building, which I think contributed to a good outcome, in that sense."

Infante said that the authorities had identified the shooter, but didn't give any further details, including on any arrest.

"The community is safe. We're just now working backwards, trying to figure out everything that happened," Infante said.

