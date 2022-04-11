Municipal Workers to Go on Strike in 2 More Finnish Cities - Trade Union

(@FahadShabbir)

Finnish municipal workers will go on strike in the cities of Tampere and Kuopio, joining a massive industrial action that has been going on in the country for over a week, the Union of Health and Social Care Professionals in Finland, Tehy, said on Monday

On April 1, the union rejected the government's proposal on settlement of a salary dispute, and the strike of 25,000 health care professionals began in six hospital districts. More nurses and teachers joined the strike across the country since then, prompting closures of schools and disruptions of care services.

The dispute is related to the interests of all employees of the municipal sector, more than 420,000 people.