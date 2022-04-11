UrduPoint.com

Municipal Workers To Go On Strike In 2 More Finnish Cities - Trade Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Municipal Workers to Go on Strike in 2 More Finnish Cities - Trade Union

Finnish municipal workers will go on strike in the cities of Tampere and Kuopio, joining a massive industrial action that has been going on in the country for over a week, the Union of Health and Social Care Professionals in Finland, Tehy, said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Finnish municipal workers will go on strike in the cities of Tampere and Kuopio, joining a massive industrial action that has been going on in the country for over a week, the Union of Health and Social Care Professionals in Finland, Tehy, said on Monday.

On April 1, the union rejected the government's proposal on settlement of a salary dispute, and the strike of 25,000 health care professionals began in six hospital districts. More nurses and teachers joined the strike across the country since then, prompting closures of schools and disruptions of care services.

The dispute is related to the interests of all employees of the municipal sector, more than 420,000 people.

Related Topics

Kuopio Tampere Finland April All Government

Recent Stories

Netherlands Working With Germany to Supply Ukraine ..

Netherlands Working With Germany to Supply Ukraine With Money, Weapons - Rutte

9 minutes ago
 Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccin ..

Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccines - Health Ministry

10 minutes ago
 DPR Forces Capture Mariupol Port - DPR Head

DPR Forces Capture Mariupol Port - DPR Head

10 minutes ago
 Putin-Nehammer Talks Conclude After 90 Minutes - R ..

Putin-Nehammer Talks Conclude After 90 Minutes - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Welcomes Putin-Nehammer T ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Welcomes Putin-Nehammer Talks Despite Having Low Expect ..

10 minutes ago
 US Imposes Balkans-Related Sanctions on 7 Individu ..

US Imposes Balkans-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.