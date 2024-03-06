Murphy Scores 10 Threes As Surging Pelicans Manhandle Raptors
Published March 06, 2024
TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III scored a season-best 34 points and matched his career-high with 10 3-pointers in the team's 139-98 win over the Toronto Raptors.
With the win, the Pelicans improved to 37-25 on the season and 19-13 on the road. Since bowing out of the In-Season Tournament with a 44-point blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals, the team has turned their season around amassing a 25-14 record since, including 15-6 on the road.
In the victory over Toronto, New Orleans excelled from beyond the arc, attempting a season-high 49 while converting 24, one shy of their season-best set on January 17 against the Charlotte Hornets.
Guard Herb Jones also netted a career-high five threes, with four of them in the first quarter alone, to finish with 17 points.
The first six minutes of the first quarter was a seesaw battle between the teams before Jones and his teammates went on a 23-7 run to close the quarter and take a 14-point lead.
