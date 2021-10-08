UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Tesla Moving Headquarters To Texas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:00 AM

Musk Says Tesla Moving Headquarters to Texas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Tesla founder Elon Musk said they are moving the company's headquarters from the US state of California to Texas because there is more space to expand operations and it has a more affordable cost of living.

"I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk said on Thursday during a shareholder meeting.

Musk, who is also the founder of SpaceX, conducts test launches of his prototype Starship rocket in the Texas city of Boca Chica, which he has dubbed Starbase.

Musk also said Tesla will continue to expand activities in California.

Related Topics

Company Austin Elon Musk SpaceX From Tesla (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutra ..

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutrality

2 hours ago
 WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

5 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

5 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

5 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.