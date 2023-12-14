Open Menu

Musk, Sunak Expected At Italian PM's Right-wing Gathering

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Musk, Sunak expected at Italian PM's right-wing gathering

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Billionaire Elon Musk and British premier Rishi Sunak are set to attend a political festival organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right party this weekend in Rome, the party confirmed on Wednesday.

Musk, who owns X, had in September backed Meloni's government in a row over Germany's funding of charities that rescue shipwrecked migrants in the Mediterranean.

Sunak and Meloni's relationship has bloomed over the past year. Both leaders have promised to tackle the large number of arrivals on their country's shores, penning a joint letter in October calling for tougher action from EU leaders on illegal migration.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is also expected at the four-day Atreju festival in Rome, which opens on Thursday.

Meloni helped found the Atreju festival in 1998 when she was part of a far-right youth organisation, and it has since become an annual event for the political right, although it has also drawn centre-left politicians.

Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon attended in 2018, as he sought to create a pan-European right-wing movement, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made an appearance the following year.

Back then, Meloni's party, which she helped found in 2012, was still a marginal force in Italian politics.

In September 2022 she stunned Italy's allies by coming top in general elections, in large part on a promise to end mass migration into the country.

She took office in October 2022 as the first woman to lead Italy, at the helm of a coalition including Matteo Salvini of the far-right League and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia party.

The guests this weekend also include Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain's far-right Vox party, according to the official programme.

Spain's Socialist party filed suit Wednesday against Abascal over comments suggesting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would meet a dictator's end and be strung up "by his feet".

Meloni is due to make a speech on Sunday at the festival, which was named after a character in fantasy novel and later film series "The NeverEnding Story".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Film And Movies Trump Germany Santiago Rome Lead Spain Italy Albanian Elon Musk September October Women Sunday 2018 Dictator Event From Government Top

Recent Stories

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

2 hours ago
 Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

2 hours ago
 Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

2 hours ago
 Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, ..

Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, Larkana ranges

2 hours ago
 "Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", vi ..

"Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", visibility plummeting across mot ..

2 hours ago
 EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli We ..

EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli West Bank settlers

3 hours ago
FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

3 hours ago
 'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaz ..

'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaza

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar u ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges private sector to play it ..

3 hours ago
 PTI Chairman lost credibility after May 9 attacks ..

PTI Chairman lost credibility after May 9 attacks on national institutions: Khur ..

3 hours ago
 Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facil ..

Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facilities

3 hours ago
 Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU ..

Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU on trade relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From World