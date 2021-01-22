Myanmar Receives 1.5Mln Doses of India-Made COVID-19 Vaccines for Free - Indian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Myanmar has received 1.5 million doses of Indian-made vaccines against the coronavirus free of charge, the Indian Embassy in the Southeast Asian nation said on Friday.

Earlier this week, India began shipping free-of-charge domestically-manufactured Covieshield vaccine, developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, to neighboring countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal.

"1.5 Million doses of India made COVID19 vaccines arrived in #Myanmar. A testimony of India's commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight #COVID19," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

According to Myanmar media, this was the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines that the country has received since the outbreak. Myanmar President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will be the first to receive shots.