N. Cyprus Becomes Observer In Organization Of Turkic States - Turkish Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has become an observer in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Northern Cyprus has been recognized only by Turkey.

"The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has received observer-status in the Organization of Turkic States," Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

On October 21, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that Northern Cyprus would participate in the OTS summit as an observer state. The head of the department for cooperation with regional organizations of the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Monday that Northern Cyprus will not participate as an observer at a summit of the OTS on November 11.

