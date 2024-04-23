Open Menu

N. Korea's Kim Oversees 'nuclear Counterattack' Drill

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM

N. Korea's Kim oversees 'nuclear counterattack' drill

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a drill simulating a "nuclear counterattack," state-run KCNA news agency said Tuesday, the latest in a volley of tests by Pyongyang this year.

The drill took place on Monday, according to the report. Seoul's military had earlier announced that the North had fired several short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, with Tokyo confirming the launch.

Kim "guided a combined tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack involving super-large multiple rocket artillerymen," the report said.

The rockets "hit their island target" some 352 kilometres (219 miles) away, it continued, describing Kim as "expressing great satisfaction."

South Korea's military said Monday that missiles flew from the Pyongyang area for about 300 kilometres before splashing down in the waters east of the Korean peninsula.

