Namibia Seeks Leading Role In Critical Minerals Supply For Green Energy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Namibia is positioning itself as a crucial player in the global supply chain of critical minerals essential for the green energy transition, a senior official said Thursday.
Speaking at a minerals discussion in the capital of Windhoek, Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo outlined the country's strategy to leverage its rich mineral resources for local socio-economic development and the global shift toward renewable energy.
"Namibia is endowed with some of the needed critical minerals, and it must count for something," Alweendo said, emphasizing the increasing global demand for critical minerals driven by the transition to renewable energy sources and advancements in technology.
Alweendo stressed the need for a "globally coordinated effort to ensure the sustainability of the critical minerals supply chains," calling for dialogue and collaboration between resource-rich and resource-poor countries.
He highlighted Namibia's approach to the energy transition, advocating for a just process that takes into account African circumstances.
"Pushing Africa to move forward with an energy transition on any timetable other than our own is yet another example of the lack of appreciation the global community has for African priorities," he said.
According to Alweendo, Namibia's vision is to be a significant and trusted player in the supply chain of critical minerals in support of the global energy transition.
Namibia aims to attract international investment to build a competitive critical minerals sector that creates jobs across the value chain, from exploration and mining to processing and manufacturing.
Alweendo noted that the country has intensified its global outreach over the past two years, yielding positive results.
In addition to critical minerals, Namibia is also focusing on green industrialization through initiatives such as its green hydrogen strategy.
"Our green hydrogen strategy is a bold initiative, and we are convinced that it is a critical step in shifting toward a green and modern global economy," Alweendo said.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From World
-
12 injured in traffic accident in Prague4 minutes ago
-
Mozambican gov't subsidizes cotton to stabilize prices, help farmers5 minutes ago
-
New Zealand para runner breaks women's 200m T36 record15 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands bid farewell to Iran's Raisi ahead of burial15 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher25 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj's Madinah arrival completed: Flight operation diverts to Jeddah25 minutes ago
-
Over one-third of children's food in Philippines are sugary: study25 minutes ago
-
Nadal to face Zverev in opening match of farewell French Open25 minutes ago
-
Lebanese children narrowly escape deadly strike on Hezbollah fighter35 minutes ago
-
German president decries political 'violence' in politics after attacks35 minutes ago
-
EU hits Oreo maker Mondelez with 337.5 mn euro antitrust fine1 hour ago
-
Euclid space telescope unveils new images of the cosmos1 hour ago