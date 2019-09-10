UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Confirms Plans To Launch Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft To ISS In October

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:10 AM

NASA Confirms Plans to Launch Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft to ISS in October

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) NASA said on Tuesday that US cargo spacecraft Cygnus will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) not earlier that on October 21.

In August, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik that the launch of Cygnus spacecraft was planned for October 21.

"Northrop Grumman is targeting liftoff of its Antares rocket for no earlier than 2:39 p.m. EDT Oct. 21 from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island in Virginia. This is the first mission under Northrop's Commercial Resupply Services-2 contract with NASA," NASA said in a statement.

The spacecraft is set to deliver to the orbit the basic necessities and materials for scientific experiments, including a special vest for protection from solar radiation AstroRad Vest. According to NASA, the ISS crew will test it to identify whether it is user-friendly.

Moreover, Cygnus will deliver to the ISS Zero-G Oven, designed for cooking under microgravity conditions. The statement noted that the oven could also be subsequently used in long-term space missions.

Related Topics

Virginia August October From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.