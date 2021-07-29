NASA Congratulates 'Russian Partners' on Docking Nauka Module to ISS - Executive

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) expressed congratulations to Roscosmos, the Russian Federal space agency, on the successful docking of its unmanned Nauka module with the International Space Station (ISS), NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana said on Thursday.

"I'd like to congratulate our Russian partner for a successful docking of their module this morning," Cabana told a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Nauka cargo module successfully docked with the ISS earlier on Thursday morning.

"Congratulations [to] our Russian partners Roscosmos on the successful docking of their Nauka module to the Space Station, paving the way for the arrival of Starliner," Cabana added in a Twitter message.

Cabana was speaking the day before Boeing's Starliner was due to take off on its first unmanned mission to dock with the ISS, a task that Cabana described in the press conference as of "critical importance" to advance the Starliner program.