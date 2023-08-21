National Club defeats Civil Tigers

Two more matches were decided in the ongoing 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Two more matches were decided in the ongoing 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court.

In these matches Hassan Ali of Arambagh Club, Henry and Rauf Malik of National Club played great game, a communique said.

In the first match, National Club defeated Civil Tigers Club by 42-36 points. For the winners National Club, Rauf Malik played a great game with the help of 4 three-pointers, Anas Azhar scored 10 points and Usman Khalid scored 8 points, while Mohammad Daniyal Khan scored 12 points, Mohammad Muaz Ashraf scored 10 points and Haris Shahid scored 10 points for the Civil Tigers Club.

In the second match, Aram Bagh Club easily defeated Romance Club by 64-48 points.

On behalf of the winning team, Hasan Ali played a great game and scored 24 points with the help of 5 three-pointers, Henry scored 20 points with the help of 3 three-pointers and Abdul Samad scored 10 points, while Usman Sr. scored 16 points on behalf of the runner team, Muaz Zuberi scored 8 and Yamin Khan scored 6 points.

In these matches Rajkumar, Michael Turner and Aamir Sharif were the referees while Zahid Malik, Naeem Ahmed, Zaima Khatun and Mumtaz Ahmed performed the duties of technical officials.