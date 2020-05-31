National Guard to Be Deployed in Los Angeles Amid Riots - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The California state's National Guard is set to be deployed in Los Angeles on Saturday night to support local law enforcement officers amid protests that erupted in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Earlier in the day, the mayor announced that a curfew would be imposed in the city from 08:00 p.m (00:00 GMT) till 06:00 a.m. local time.

"The California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city," Garcetti tweeted.

According to the ABC broadcaster, the Los Angeles police used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters, and more than 400 people were arrested during riots.

Moreover, law enforcement officers reportedly got injured during the protests.

On Monday, George Floyd was detained outside a corner store in Minneapolis and white police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe and eventually became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center about an hour later. Floyd's death was seen by the public as yet another example of police brutality against African Americans in the United States.