Open Menu

Native Oysters Return To Belfast After A Century's Absence

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Native oysters return to Belfast after a century's absence

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Long gone from Belfast's famed harbour where the Titanic was built, oysters are making a comeback thanks to a nursery installation project aimed at boosting marine life and water quality.

Until the early 1900s, the narrow Belfast Lough channel was home to large oyster reefs but overfishing, disease and pollution gradually decimated the population, according to the Ulster Wildlife group.

"We're bringing back a lost habitat," the group's marine conservation manager David Smyth told AFP on a harbour quay in the shadow of a noisy downtown highway and towering commercial buildings.

Extensive native oyster beds were abundant in European seas, and humans have been harvesting them since the Stone Age.

But the group estimates that oyster populations have declined by 95 percent since the 19th century, with native oyster reefs now one of the most threatened habitats in Europe.

Related Topics

Century Water Europe Threatened David Belfast From

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

16 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

16 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

16 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

16 hours ago

More Stories From World